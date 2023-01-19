Woman Highlights The Growing Disenchantment With Corporate Life
For decades in America, few have thought to really question the goal of landing a good, steady, 9-5 job that will pay the bills, pay for health insurance, and help you retire in your 60s.
The Covid pandemic, though, has caused the growing unrest surrounding that idea to come to a head. It led to a huge labor shortage which continues three years in, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
They say that 47 million Americans quit their jobs in 2021, and in late 2022 many retailers were still reporting they were short-staffed ahead of the holiday season.
Some stores, like Target and Walmart, claim their staffing is fine – even booming – but somewhere out there are 10.7 million unfilled jobs.
The idea that Americans could just quit their jobs to look for something better – somewhere they’re treated better, specifically – caused corporations to raise salaries and hourly wages, to offer sign-on bonuses and other perks, and to generally appreciate what they have in loyal employees.
Even these measures might not be enough for people like TikToker Julia Huynh (@jigglyjulia), though, as she is getting settled at her first “adult” job.
“I’m literally six months into my first corporate job and I already want to quit.”
This is despite the fact that her job is fine and her co-workers are fun.
“If you look at it at face value, it’s great. My one thing that I hate most is the fact that it’s been six months and I literally feel like…nothing has happened in the past six months.”
She works long hours that have become required, it seems – instead of 9-5, usually 8-8 or even more than that.
“By the time it gets to Friday, I’m just so exhausted to the fact where I can’t do anything on the weekend anymore. Something needs to change in this work culture because like is not cutting it.”
She’s worried that 40 years could fly by exactly the same as the past 6 months, and at the end of it she’ll find she’s done “literally nothing” for her entire life.
“The only caveat with quitting this job is that I will not have any money so how am I supposed to live, like what am I supposed to do I don’t understand.”
Here’s the video:
@jigglyjulia
That is the rub, of course, and I don’t see the need for money falling by the wayside anytime soon.
What are your thoughts on this? It’s definitely worth ruminating about when you have some free time.
