Women Open Up About What Surprised Them When They Learned More About Men
Men can surprise you once in a while, right, ladies?
You know it!
And today we’re going to hear from women about what they’ve learned about men over the years.
Let’s take a look!
1. Don’t care.
“That most men don’t care that your stomach isn’t flat.
One or two “imperfections” (that you see on yourself) just don’t matter to them.”
2. Nothing going on.
“They can sit there and think about nothing.
Their brains have a neutral gear.”
3. Good one!
“That if you show them exactly how much you appreciate them they are more likely to be motivated to complete a task than if you nag them.”
4. Not even thinking about it.
“Anything a woman notices about herself or her friends, guys aren’t even thinking about it.
99% of the time, they’re just thinking “this is a woman and she’s talking to ME?!?””
5. Morning wood.
“Many men get an er**tion in the morning. Morning moves around the globe every 24 hours.
This means that there is an e**ction wave that has been going around the globe without end since the beginning of any species with which this started.”
6. Thank you!
“They take compliments very seriously.
As in, you give them a compliment and they treasure it like the world.
It’s very sweet that they value them so much, but also kind of sad that they don’t feel appreciated to a point where a simple “You’re very nice” or “You’re really funny” is solid gold to them.”
7. Mushy gushy.
“That they want to be loved as badly as we do and they’re also mushy gushy.
It’s all true.”
8. Who are you, again?
“I am constantly floored by how little some men know about their close friends’ lives!
I know multiple men who speak to their best friends super regularly, but could not say with certainty if they’re single, what kind of work they do/where they work, etc.
I don’t understand it at all, but I just keep meeting men like this.”
9. No grudges.
“At my first job, I used to work mostly with women, then switched to IT and now it’s mostly men.
I was surprised to learn that guys don’t hold a grudge as much as the women I worked with did. We’d have an argument on Friday, I was worked up about it all weekend and worried how it would affect our future relationship, then come Monday and boom…nothing.
They genuinely seemed like they let it go. It’s a pretty sweet thing.”
10. No idea.
“Most men don’t actually know how to fix things.
They just pull it apart and put it back together again and hope for the best.”
11. Mean what you say.
“That 80% of the time they concretely mean exactly what they say, which is why only 20% of the time they understand what I’m saying.”
12. Jaw-dropping.
“That when a guy is invested in a girl they are oblivious to other flirting women.
When my husband and I were still dating I saw women hitting on him so bad and he not realizing these women were hitting on him was jaw-dropping.”
