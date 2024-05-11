The HOA President Said He Had To Paint His House, But Made The Mistake Of Not Specifying A Color
by Trisha Leigh
I know that HOAs serve a purpose, and I’m sure on rare occasions, people are thrilled to have them in their corner.
Most of the time, though, they just make people’s lives harder than they need to be.
This person lived in a neighborhood with a hands-off HOA – until the new president got their hands in the pie.
Have a small house in a HOA community. Most of the rules are basic and hardly enforced. However we got a AH self appointed president who did his things his way.
We eventually got a lawyer involved and got him out.
However one time he started saying we needed approval for everything which was incorrect.
He even said if we paint our house we need approval.
When a power wash left his paint flaking, he was ordered to paint it.
So had the house pressure washed which left paint flaking on the foundation. He sent me a letter.
He chose some…interesting colors.
So I painted it black. He sends another letter.
Not an approved color. Looked at bylaws and there was no mention of color.
So I left it black, painted the door lime green, and shutters pink.
He sends another letter. My lawyer sent a letter.
No rules against that.
After the AH president was ousted I painted my house back to nicer colors.
My friends helped me both times so other than a case of beer and a few gallons paint I wasn’t out anything.
Reddit is bound to love a tale of sticking it to the HOA!
The top comment appreciates how he really went the extra mile.
Ok maybe no one actually likes a HOA.
You don’t always have to do what they say.
It’s amazing how you can just not care about other people’s property.
You could always rally the troops.
I want to see pictures of this house in its colorful era.
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.