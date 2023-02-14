14 People Share What They Think Are the Worst Things About Having Kids

Folks…you’re about to get a serious dose of REAL TALK.

And you’re going to get it courtesy of AskReddit users who went on the record about what they believe are the worst things about having children.

Hang on tight!

Here we go!

1. Exhausting.

“Having to deal with their total lack of self preservation. They are creative and come up with all kinds of ways to try and k**l themselves, keeping ahead of the game is exhausting”

2. There you go.

“It’s like taking a 2nd job that lasts 18+ years with 24/7 schedule with no holidays or sick days.”

3. Difficult.

“Our almost 17-year-old is severely disabled. It is so hard for all of the reasons you would expect. We have grown very close to his neurologist and in the first year or so she pulled us aside and said that although there will be times that his needs have to be the priority, in every other moment we need to make our marriage the priority. Situations like ours rip apart a weak marriage but can cement a strong one. As hard as it has been, I don’t think I could have made it through without him by my side.”

4. Complicated.

“Parent of a disabled / medically complex child here. The whole situation kind of shattered my world. I have two other kids that I am trying to give a full and happy life to. My wife and I are a great team that accomplishes amazing things… but that’s all we are. We don’t have any kind of relationship. Meeting other parents in similar situations, I’ve found that we speak a different language than the rest of the world. Medical experiences and home circumstances. I can’t relate to more typical parents anymore. “It gets better when your kids are more independent.” What if they never are? “We’re so glad to be done with diapers.” I don’t have that to look forward to. “Have someone else watch your kids while you do go away for a vacation!” We’re operating medical equipment. There’s no ‘break.’ Lose my job = lose my insurance = we’re screwed. Even if I just change jobs and my new benefits don’t cover what we need. Still, I’m fortunate that I can separate the situation from my daughter. She is the sweetest, happiest, most beautiful child.”

5. Awful.

“Losing them. I lost my 14 year old daughter to su**ide in 2020. It’s the worst pain and you can’t imagine it until you are in it. I’ll never be the same and if I didn’t have my son I’m not sure I’d still be here.”

6. Always.

“Constant worry.” Having a kid is like having a little piece of your heart running around in the world. When they’re sick or get disappointed or just feel sad, it’s worse than having it happen to you. Yet at the same time, you need to let your kids work through those things to learn to handle them. If you give into the worry and try to shield them from everything, you risk creating harmful co dependence. So it’s a constant struggle. But worth it!”

7. Packed it on.

“The weight gain! During the pregnancy I gained 35 lbs. My belly has stretch marks. My b**bs are all saggy.”

8. Anxiety.

“The constant anxiety that you’re doing enough to shape them to make good choices, a good life, be a good person and for them to have the life they deserve.”

9. Let’s eat.

“Feeding them. This sounds like such a small thing, but it really wears on you over time. You can’t just make something for yourself or something you and your spouse feel like eating. You have to constantly be thinking about if the kid is hungry and what they might be willing to eat.”

10. Mistakes.

“Watching them make the same mistakes you did even though you told them not to make those mistakes. Little Jimmy.. if you borrow a bunch of money, those people are going to want it back and if they don’t get it back they’ll take stuff you won’t want taken.”

11. No escape.

“They’re just always there. On you, behind you, in front of you, just a little speed bump impeding every task.”

12. Lack of sleep.

“I’m only 9 years in, but so far it’s been the sleep deprivation. Hands down.”

13. A tough one.

“I will never forget the first time I saw another child being mean to my daughter and having to keep it together and remind myself that it was a CHILD. S**t’s difficult.”

14. Marriage problems.