16 Folks Who Are Having A Seriously Rough Week
We all have good days and bad days, and sometimes those bad days can add up into bad weeks. Most of the time we can shake it off, knowing next week has to be better.
I certainly hope that was the case for these 16 people, because there’s no doubt their current week really stunk.
16. It looks so yummy, too.
That really stinks.
15. I mean, ok, but is this 1998?
Who even needs their DVDs anymore?
*Sigh* from Wellthatsucks
14. They say not to put those in your ears.
There’s one more good reason to listen to them.
These Qtips! Guess where the missing part was? from mildlyinfuriating
13. Not the cheese dip!
This is just adding insult to injury.
12. Devastating.
Though we’re all used to avocados being fickle.
11. There’s no turning back from that one.
That shirt will never be the same.
10. Brushing with him would have the opposite effect.
Stink bug breath.
I thought I was so smart for keeping a cover on my toothbrush at all times. from Wellthatsucks
9. Hope you’ve got some spares.
And that your guests like the taste of wax.
Added the birthday candles while the brownies were still warm and they melted, ruining the whole dish. from Wellthatsucks
8. A tragedy in one part.
How does one recover?
girlfriend broke up with me so thought I’d make a cheesecake to cheer myself up from Wellthatsucks
7. That is attempted murder.
Call Nancy Drew.
Door dashed some Panda Express. Got a nail with my chow mein from Wellthatsucks
6. Ope.
I hope it wasn’t a favorite.
Tried to crush some peanuts with my cast iron pan … from Wellthatsucks
5. I hope it’s not a long one.
That’s a bummer.
4. I guess the game is over.
Time to go for some hot cocoa!
Went to the rink on my break and only brought one puck with me. First shot off the post 🫠 from Wellthatsucks
3. Oh no, not the coffee.
That definitely qualifies as a bad day.
2. I just gasped.
This is a crime against your coworkers.
My husband carries doughnuts vertically from mildlyinfuriating
1. Those are some natural consequences.
As bad as it hurts.
Stupidly didn’t wear a hat while hiking in the desert. Consequences. from Wellthatsucks
I’m just glad it’s not me!
Not this time, anyway.
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · people having bad days, things that will ruin your week