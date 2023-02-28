Is She Wrong for Locking up Her Valuables in Her House? People Responded.
Yikes…the two people in this story who are in a relationship sound like they might be headed for Splitsville, if you know what I’m sayin’…
But hopefully I’m wrong and they’re just going through a rough patch…
Either way, read the story below and see if you think this woman was out of line for locking up items in a safe in the house she shares with her boyfriend.
AITAH for locking up my “valuables” in my house?
“I (21f) and my boyfriend (23m) have been living together for 2 years.
There has always been a bit of money struggle as I used to make more than him and have usually been picking up the slack in our household. However I have started a new job and am earning a lot less than before so I’ve started to be more cautious about the amount I am spending.
During our relationship I would usually buy all of his toiletries and most household products. I told him I would not be doing this anymore as I need to cut down my own spending and he also works and is capable of buying things on his own.
I thought we had agreed to this but as time has gone on I’ve noticed all of my expensive skin care and even my own deodorant being used up really quickly. I asked him multiple times to please not use my stuff and even bought him his own skin care so that he could have his own things.
The thing that set me off was that I had bought myself a $220 dollar face wash that is only supposed to be used sparingly. I have horrible eczema that I have prescriptions for and the products I buy are specifically for my eczema. I hadn’t used it in a while and when I picked up the bottle it was empty.
He laughed and said he would replace it and then refused when he learnt of the price. I took inventory of everything else I owned and found out he had used up to $800 worth of product in around 3 months. I know he isn’t naive because I tell him the price of everything I get and tell him not to use them.
I ended up buying a safe that I put under the sink and I put everything I had left inside and hid the key so when I go to shower and get ready I can use my own things and not worry about not affording to keep my skin in check. When he found out he lost it and said that I was overreacting and that I don’t trust him.
It’s turned into a massive deal and my friends think I’m being harsh. I simply cannot afford to keep buying more skincare, and I’ve even been hospitalised this year due to a huge flare up I had after running out of products.
He’s taking it very seriously and I don’t know what else to do as I’ve already tried asking. Am I the a**hole?”
Now check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.
One person said she’s NTA but she probably needs to dump this guy.
And another individual said she’s NTA but she needs to pay attention to the red flags here.
And this Reddit user said this guy doesn’t respect her and she should take him to small claims court after she dumps him.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, money, reddit, valuables