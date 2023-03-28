A Man Said He Was Fired for Being Too Shy After Only Three Weeks on the Job
I’ve heard of people being fired for a lot of things, but being too shy?
Now I’ve heard it all!
But it’s all true, folks!
And a guy named Sam shared a video where he reenacted an encounter with his manager about why he was being let go from his job.
Take a look…
@justsamisfinethanks so now I speak to anyone and everyone 🫠🙃 #fyp #story #storytime #fired #whyigotfired ♬ original sound – Sam
Folks shared their thoughts about this on TikTok.
One person said,
“Extroverts will never understand what we have to put up with. Not just in work but with people anywhere.”
And another added,
“I wish they fired too outgoing people. Can’t stand them in my office, can’t stand fake small chats etc. I’d love you as a colleague lol.”
One viewer commented,
“I got turned down for two jobs recently because I ‘didn’t show enough personality.’ They were both highly independent accounting/finance roles.”
And one said,
“Omg. This happened to me years ago. And it took me years to get over it. I apparently ‘wasn’t the person they interviewed’”.
We hope Sam finds a much better job ASAP!