Netflix Accidentally Published Hidden Guidelines to End Password-Sharing
The streaming giant Netflix recently posted guidelines for a trial in Chile to end password-sharing, but accidentally went live on its FAQ page, visible to other countries, including the U.S. So, what happened, and what is in store for all Netflix consumers?
Netflix currently allows sharing between individuals living in the same household, but it has been looking at ways to police non-account holders who use a friend or family member’s login. One way is to monitor device location and prompt users to log in whenever using Netflix on a device away from their home Wi-Fi connection.
The popular streaming service once Tweeted that love was sharing a password, contradicting the rules they accidentally published. “For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries. We have since updated it,” it said in a statement.
Love is sharing a password.
— Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017
The guidelines stated users may also be prompted to log in with two-step verification if they haven’t used Netflix with their device for more than 31 days, which could be an inconvenience for those who primarily use Netflix while traveling. Netflix would email a four-digit verification code to the account owner to enter within 15 minutes. Both measures are meant to confirm the devices using Netflix are authorized to do so.
At this time, it’s unknown whether the streamer will go through with this trial. In the meantime, users can click here to transfer their Netflix profile to a new account.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · chile, device, guidelines, log in, netflix, password, password-sharing, streaming, streaming service, trial, tweet, two-step verification, Wi-Fi