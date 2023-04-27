A Customer at Qdoba Said She Found a Nose Ring in Her Burrito
I’ve heard of people finding all kinds of things in their food before, but this is a new one!
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she found something unusual in her burrito. No, it wasn’t a bone or some hair, it was…a nose ring.
Yuck!
She seemed to be pretty fired up about what went down…check out her video.
And she shared a follow-up video.
Here’s how folks reacted to the incident.
This viewer thought she handled it all wrong by settling for free food:
“Noooo no no. Contact corporate. They tried to sweep that under the rug with a free meal. Nobody should be touching their face while making your food.”
And another person said,
“A…bowl? Girl, where is the money??!!!”
And one TikTokker commented,
“NO!!! You should have gotten reimbursed with free food there for MONTHS, MAYBE EVEN A YEAR!! Almost the same thing happened with my cousin and got Free food for a year + 3 months.”
And another person said,
“I don’t understand why they offer free food after stuff like this. The person don’t wanna eat there anymore, well they shouldn’t.”
I don’t think I’d be going back there if I was her…