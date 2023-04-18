All of 2023’s Oscar Nominees Have to Pay $63,000 in Taxes for Their “Free” Gift Bags
Folks like us who are Hollywood outsiders daydream about attending the Oscars and getting those epic swag bags that the awards show has made famous in recent years.
But you gotta read the fine print about EVERYTHING, in case you didn’t know…
And 2o23’s Oscar nominees who received “Everyone Wins” gift bags got a bit of a surprise when they learned that they’re each on the hook for a whopping $63,378 in state and federal taxes because the swag they received was valued at $126,000.
And when the IRS classifies ANYTHING as taxable income, you better believe they’re gonna get their share.
View this post on Instagram
The swag for the 2023 Oscar nominees included a three-night stay at a property in Canada known as “The Lifestyle” that’s worth $40,000, a $12,000 arm liposuction, and other items.
Here’s a peek at ALL of the gifts…
These Hollywood types sure do live strange lives, don’t you think?
