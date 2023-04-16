Mark Wahlberg Talked About How Important His Catholic Faith Is to Him
For years now, Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has talked about how his Catholic faith is important to him.
And in a recent interview on the Today show, Wahlberg spoke about how be balances being a Catholic as a person in the public eye.
Wahlberg appeared on the show with ashes on his forehead in honor of Ash Wednesday. The actor said, “It’s a balance. I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin.”
He added, “You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people. But, I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faiths and religions, so it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”
Wahlberg, who is a spokesperson for the Catholic app Hallow, said, “Discipline has always been important for me in life. Once I started getting into movies and transitioned from music, I realized I needed a lot of discipline in my life, and that discipline has afforded me so many other things.”
He added, “I’ve been rewarded for it so much, and I want to share that with people, whether that’s with fasting, working out more, detaching from other things and just spending more time with God, in prayer or in thoughtful reflection. Those things are important.”
Wahlberg also said that that he won’t force his four children into Catholicism, but hopefully, they’ll see what it has done for his life and they’ll seek it out on their own.
