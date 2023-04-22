People Share How They’d Approach An Awkward Conversation About Somebody’s Appearance
Listen, I’m as conditioned as the next woman to worry about how hair looks in certain places on my body. We’re told it’s ugly and unattractive and that we need to get rid of it – or at least, we used to be.
Now, women and girls are much more empowered to embrace their bodies the way they are, and that includes leaving hair right where it naturally grows.
This person is wondering how they could address a girlfriend’s mustache, and I’m genuinely curious to read the answers.
I guess sometimes it works.
One day when we were still kind of newly dating, my husband was shaving and then he turned around and said “can I shave your mustache for you?” I was super thrown off but was like “sure?”
It was embarrassing at first but I figured whatever, let’s just have fun with this.
The man put shaving cream on me and even went as far as putting a hot rag on my face after shaving me. Gave me the whole experience I guess lol
Now, we have a 7 month old son and we often joke about how if he gets a mustache when he’s older it’ll be because he inherited it from me. 😂 I’m Mexican and my husband is white. He has a very rough time growing much facial hair.
It took him a year to grow a mustache. He actually shaved it today, and while doing so I asked “OMG should I shave mine too?” 🤣🤣
She’s definitely already aware.
I hate having hair on my upper lip and on my forearms too (my ex mocked me because of it and I wax it since then). I do it regularly but many of my friends just don’t care and they are happy the way they look. Good for them.
We know about body hair we just don’t need to deal with it in many cases.
Not to beat about the bush…
She knows and doesnt give a s*%t. if you tell her ur gonna regret it.
We all hope that day is coming.
I feel you. When I didn’t shave for two days and had leg stubble that poohole called me spiderman. Made fun of me for everything I was insecure about or mocked me so long that I got insecure about it.
I hope you get to the day where you can decide which body hair you leave or get rid off without the pesky feelings and fears of being made fun of or looked down upon.
Your worth isn’t determined by what or how much you shave 💖!
Wait for it.
Set aside some time together and take her somewhere she really likes, then gently don’t.
All it takes is one.
One of my exs from high school told me that (2012ish). I didn’t realize that everyone else could see it. Now, I shave it every time I shower and I can see it even when it isn’t actually there.
Definitely destroyed my self confidence. My fiancé said it isn’t easily seen, even if it’s grown out, but its all I see.
Just know she won’t forget it.
Woman with PCOS and thick dark hair here. I know the Reddit way is to “just communicate” but in my experience, i would rather people not say anything. She likely knows and is probably self conscious about it.
After being made fun of for it while growing up in places such as school or work, as an adult I spent near 5k to get laser hair removal, and thanks to PCOS my hormones constantly fluctuate leading to the regrowth of hair.
Thankfully I have the lifetime package, and a spouse I’ve been able to joke about being able to grow a better mustache. But many women don’t have either luxury, so leave her be, she’ll carry your comments with her forever.
A fair assessment.
My grandmother was going through a tough time with her dying husband and just started sprouting a long wispy white sprig of chin hair. She was perfectly able/capable to handle it, she just had a too much on her mind, didn’t care, and no one mentioned anything about it to not bother her with triviality. After the funeral her three sisters forced her to the bathroom and shaved it for her.
If you don’t have the will and force of three elderly women, I’d leave it be.
It could definitely go wrong.
Someone pointed out my daughters upper lip hair. She got so mad at him she stopped waxing and shaving everything.
If you’re too scared to do it yourself…
Take her to get her eyebrows done.
The person doing doing her eyebrows will tell her for you and ask to wax it.
There is no good time.
It is never a good time to compliment a woman on the magnificence of her mustache.
Be prepared for the comeback.
My son (14) and daughter (12) were arguing and my son said “well you’re just upset cos you’ve got a moustache” My daughter replied “you’re just upset because it’s better than yours”
That actually sounds like a compromise.
My son (35) actually told this to his new bride. Big mistake. HUGE!
Now she goes for laser hair removal, and he’s paying for it!
Seriously girls are brutal.
When I was 18, and a freshman in college, I naturally got lazy about shaving and my little stach started coming in, and there was this girl in my theatre group who was a piece of work….at a party she drunkenly and disparagingly comments, “when are you gonna shave your mustache?” to which I replied, “when you shave yours.”
I thought she was gonna cry. She left the room. It felt wonderful. Everybody laughed.
And your point?
It’s normal for women to have mustaches (seriously), and she undoubtedly knows it’s there.
Telling her she has a mustache would be like telling her she has leg hair.
Only if she asks.
Only tell her if she asks.
I was almost 50 and in a class at community college when a fellow student, a young woman of 20-something, took me aside and asked me to inspect her upper lip as she had a date that night and wasn’t going for an edgy hairy look.
I was thrilled that she found me unthreatening enough to ask something so personal. Not so much friend-zoned but family-zoned! (It was fine-no evident hairs at all)
This could have gone a whole different direction.
Sometimes Reddit really surprises you!
