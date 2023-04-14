Worker Says She Was Fired from Culver’s for Being an Introvert
Starting any new job can be hard and getting along with co-workers can be more difficult for some folks than others…especially when you’re introverted.
And a woman named Tesia shared two videos on TikTok where she described her experiences getting hired at a Culver’s restaurant and eventually getting fired for being too much of an introvert on the job.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@tesiacovington #storytime #culvers #genz #blacklivesmatter #discrimination #mentalhealthmatters ♬ original sound – TeeSuh
She posted a second video where she talked about eventually getting fired from the job.
Take a look at what she had to say about this and be sure to read her caption.
@tesiacovington Replying to @laysmom unfortunately this happens a lot to black people and POC in the workplace. We are quick to be villianzed and people will think the worst of us befor getting to know us. Just know there a jobs who will accept you just as you are 🤎 #trending #mentalhealthmatters #workdiscrimination #culvers #genz #blacklivesmatter ♬ original sound – TeeSuh
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok to her videos.
One viewer said,
“People be showing up to work so happy and talkative. Like I just wanna get my work done, please don’t force me to engage in pointless convos.”
Another person commented,
“Got fired at Hook & Reel for this. Her reasoning was “to myself too much.” LIKE girl I’m just tryin’ to make money and go home.”
And one TikTokker wrote,
“I’m autistic and relate so hard. People at most jobs I’ve worked LOATHED me because they thought I was being rude.”
It’s tough out there in the job world, no doubt about it…