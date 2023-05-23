A ‘Change Battery’ Message Came on Just as a McDonald’s Drive-Thru Worker Took an Order
Doesn’t it drive you crazy when you’re in the middle of doing something at work and you get interrupted by some kind of alert from a piece of technology?
And you and I both know it ALWAYS happens at the busiest time when you don’t have the bandwidth to deal with it.
And a McDonald’s worker named Mario Scott shared a video on TikTok that drives the point home that s**t happens at the worst time.
Scott’s clip addressed the dreaded “Change Battery” headset message that Mickey D’s employees have to deal with while on the job.
His caption reads, “Me ignoring the headset all shift.”
Photo Credit: TikTok
A voice in the video constantly repeats, “Change…battery. Change…battery…” during the clip while an employee walks around the restaurant doing different things.
And then the voice has a surprise for Scott that he didn’t see coming!
Now let’s see his video.
@cactusmvrkss I dont change the battery until it dies 😂😂#mcdonalds #work #foryou #humor #funny ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
