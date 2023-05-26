A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu
Don’t you love when you hear about secret menus at restaurants?
One good example is In-N-Out Burger and if you know, you know.
There are all kinds of rumors out there about secret menus at popular chain restaurants and here’s another one for you to look into, courtesy of none other than Chipotle.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers how they should order a “quesorito burrito” which is supposedly an item on Chipotle’s secret menu.
And the key is getting melted cheese inside the tortilla before adding on rice, beans, meat, veggies, sour cream, etc.
The voiceover narration claims that this item is “amazing.”
Take a look and see what you think.
@itsangiieeonyt You gotta try it ! #chipotle #fyp ♬ original sound – Angie
Take a look at what people said on TikTok.
One viewer who works at Chipotle said they aren’t allowed to do this at her store.
Another person said this wouldn’t fly at the Chipotle they go to near them.
And this TikTokker who used to work at the burrito chain said that not even Chipotle managers know about the secret menu.
Who knows, it might be worth a shot!
Try it out and see what happens!