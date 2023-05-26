May 26, 2023

A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Blank 3 Grids Collage 8 copy 1 A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Photo Credit: TikTok

Don’t you love when you hear about secret menus at restaurants?

One good example is In-N-Out Burger and if you know, you know.

There are all kinds of rumors out there about secret menus at popular chain restaurants and here’s another one for you to look into, courtesy of none other than Chipotle.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.13.45 PM A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Photo Credit: TikTok

A woman shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers how they should order a “quesorito burrito” which is supposedly an item on Chipotle’s secret menu.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.13.55 PM A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Photo Credit: TikTok

And the key is getting melted cheese inside the tortilla before adding on rice, beans, meat, veggies, sour cream, etc.

The voiceover narration claims that this item is “amazing.”

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.17.16 PM A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look and see what you think.

@itsangiieeonyt You gotta try it ! #chipotle #fyp ♬ original sound – Angie

Take a look at what people said on TikTok.

One viewer who works at Chipotle said they aren’t allowed to do this at her store.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.11.37 PM A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person said this wouldn’t fly at the Chipotle they go to near them.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.11.46 PM A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker who used to work at the burrito chain said that not even Chipotle managers know about the secret menu.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.12.07 PM A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Photo Credit: TikTok

Who knows, it might be worth a shot!

Try it out and see what happens!

twistedsifter on facebook A Chipotle Customer Tipped People off About the “Quesorito Burrito” That Is Supposedly on the Secret Menu

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter