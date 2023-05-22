Customer Shows Video That Proves They Were Served a Frozen, Raw Burger at Wendy’s
You never know what kind of customer service you’re going to encounter these days.
Some places are great and others are, well, pretty horrible…and I’m talking about the products AND the employees!
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she went on a mission to talk to a manager at a Wendy’s that served her a raw, frozen burger.
She called the manager at the Wendy’s where she got the food…and was accused of lying about her food.
She ended up at the wrong Wendy’s and told the employee there her story. The worker was nice enough to hear her out, treat her respectfully, AND she even made her a new order.
She then went to the other location to try to find Dawn, the manager who accused her of lying.
Another employee was sent to the window to deal with the situation but the woman said she needed to speak to Dawn.
And Dawn didn’t seem too pleased when she arrived. The woman admitted that she called the wrong location about the burger, but she was so turned off by the manager’s attitude that she decided to drive there to tell her how she felt…and it didn’t go very well.
Take a look to see how this adventure ended.
@cortney0o0 If you live in South Carolina, don’t go to the Wendy’s on Dave Lyle 😂 #rawfood #poorcustomerservice #karensgoingwild #karen #karenencounter #karensoftiktok #karensalert #AmazonSavingSpree #foryou #explore #sharethis #Chick-fil-Awouldnever #wendys #wendysdrivethru #wendys ♬ original sound – Cortneyyy
Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One viewer asked why the Wendy’s manager had such a bad attitude over something like this.
And another one just knew this was gonna be bad…
One person said the first employee they encountered was wonderful.
And another viewer said what they would have done in this situation.
I guess customer service is kind of a mixed bag these days, huh?
