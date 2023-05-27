A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog
Honestly, I wouldn’t be too surprised if people actually start doing this…
I mean, people seem to expect tips for just about everything these days, right?
So why not for petting a dog?
That’s the joke behind this TikTok video that a woman posted that has racked up over a million views so far.
It all started when a woman walked up to another woman and asked if she could pet her dog.
To which the woman replied, “of course!”
But then the dog owner threw the woman for a loop when she offered up her phone in order to get a tip for the pets.
Talk about taking advantage of your cute dog…
Take a look at the video and have a chuckle.
@goodboyralphh IB: @chloesander1 always gotta leave a good tip🤞🏼 #dogmom #dogsvideo ♬ original sound – Moochie Moo🐶
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One person said they wouldn’t be shocked if this happened.
Another viewer talked about their recent experience at a bar.
One TikTokker said they tip because of their anxiety.
And this viewer said what we’re all thinking…anything for a dog!
Hmmmm…you never know what people are gonna do next…