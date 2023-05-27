May 27, 2023

A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

Honestly, I wouldn’t be too surprised if people actually start doing this…

I mean, people seem to expect tips for just about everything these days, right?

So why not for petting a dog?

That’s the joke behind this TikTok video that a woman posted that has racked up over a million views so far.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.08.35 AM A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

It all started when a woman walked up to another woman and asked if she could pet her dog.

To which the woman replied, “of course!”

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.08.52 AM A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

But then the dog owner threw the woman for a loop when she offered up her phone in order to get a tip for the pets.

Talk about taking advantage of your cute dog…

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.09.04 AM A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

Take a look at the video and have a chuckle.

@goodboyralphh IB: @chloesander1 always gotta leave a good tip🤞🏼 #dogmom #dogsvideo ♬ original sound – Moochie Moo🐶

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One person said they wouldn’t be shocked if this happened.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.05.40 AM A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

Another viewer talked about their recent experience at a bar.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.05.05 AM A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

One TikTokker said they tip because of their anxiety.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.05.18 AM A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

And this viewer said what we’re all thinking…anything for a dog!

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 9.05.31 AM A Woman Mocked Tipping Culture by Asking for a Tip When a Stranger Pet Her Dog

Hmmmm…you never know what people are gonna do next…

