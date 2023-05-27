A Woman Said Someone Hacked Into Her Child’s Baby Monitor and Talked To Her Son at Night
Things continue to get creepier as the days go by in terms of technology, and here’s yet another example of someone’s privacy being compromised in a major way.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she talked to viewers about an Owley baby monitor camera experience that went haywire.
She said her camera was hacked when her password got out via a data leak but she was never notified about it by people at the company.
She said she noticed that the baby monitor was unplugged was she was in her son’s room and when she asked her husband to plug the monitor back in, their son begged her not to.
The little boy started crying and told his parents “someone talks to me at night and it scares me. Someone wakes me up and talks to me and I’m scared, I don’t want my camera plugged in.”
She said that the little boy told them that the person on the other end of the monitor told him that they were their parent so they didn’t know this had been going on for a while.
The woman and her husband received a notification from Owlet when they tried to change their password for the monitor and it said that there had been a data leak. This was the first time they were hearing about it.
The woman said, “Who the heck knows how long someone has had our password and has been messing with my son? Owlet never notified us” and she said that she’d be purchasing a different brand of baby monitor after what happened.
Take a look at her video to get all the details.
@kurinadele Get rid of your wifi cameras!!!!! #owletcamera #babymonitorhack ♬ original sound – Kurin Adele
And here’s how people responded on TikTok.
One viewer said everyone needs to take Internet safety courses.
Another person said she needs to report this to the police.
And another person said this also happened to their son with their Owlet camera.
That’s pretty scary, no doubt about it!
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · babies, baby monitors, creepy, kids, parents, technology, tiktok, video, viral