A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack
All the folks out there who have ever worked in a fast food joint know important it is to have all those different sauces handy so you can get them to customers in a hurry.
It is called FAST food, after all…
And a worker at a McDonald’s restaurant was nice enough to impart his wisdom onto the rest of us who might need these kinds of tips sometime.
The worker posted a video on TikTok that starts with him scooping sauces with a black container and lining up the containers on a rolling cart for easy access.
And then he scooped up spicy buffalo sauces into a black container, showing that by doing it by hand might be faster than the accepted method of scooping with the container.
Take a look at the evidence for yourself.
@the_0fficial_cj Nah i swear it be the best thing ever😫 #managersbelike #mcdonalds #saucepapii22 #2kcommunity #fyp #relateable ♬ she kno what she doin lilmossy208 – jake
Here’s how folks responded to the video.
One person said they wish they’d known about this when they worked there.
Another viewer also had some experience in this department.
Another person was dumbfounded that people are just finding out about this method.
And one TikTokker pondered why stacking is necessary at all because they’ll become disorganized when the place is busy.
Hmmm…it seems like folks are pretty divided on this contentious issue…