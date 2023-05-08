May 8, 2023

A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

All the folks out there who have ever worked in a fast food joint know important it is to have all those different sauces handy so you can get them to customers in a hurry.

It is called FAST food, after all…

And a worker at a McDonald’s restaurant was nice enough to impart his wisdom onto the rest of us who might need these kinds of tips sometime.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.33.01 PM A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

Photo Credit: TikTok

The worker posted a video on TikTok that starts with him scooping sauces with a black container and lining up the containers on a rolling cart for easy access.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.33.22 PM A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

Photo Credit: TikTok

And then he scooped up spicy buffalo sauces into a black container, showing that by doing it by hand might be faster than the accepted method of scooping with the container.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.33.49 PM 1 A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the evidence for yourself.

@the_0fficial_cj Nah i swear it be the best thing ever😫 #managersbelike #mcdonalds #saucepapii22 #2kcommunity #fyp #relateable ♬ she kno what she doin lilmossy208 – jake

Here’s how folks responded to the video.

One person said they wish they’d known about this when they worked there.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.30.29 PM A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer also had some experience in this department.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.30.37 PM A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person was dumbfounded that people are just finding out about this method.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.30.55 PM A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker pondered why stacking is necessary at all because they’ll become disorganized when the place is busy.

Screen Shot 2023 05 02 at 4.31.03 PM A Worker at McDonald’s Shared a Sauce Organizing Hack

Photo Credit: TikTok

Hmmm…it seems like folks are pretty divided on this contentious issue…

