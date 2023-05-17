May 17, 2023

Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

It’s always a HUGE bummer when you order food to be delivered and it’s nothing like the photos online when it arrives on your doorstep.

Major fail!

And a man named Keith seemed to be pretty peeved about an order he received from a restaurant in Atlanta called African Tender. Keith ordered shrimp and grits and a side of sweet yams based on the photos from the online menu…

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.48.59 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

…but the food he received was not anything close to what was advertised.

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.49.13 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

In fact, Keith found out that the restaurant he ordered food from was using photos from different businesses for advertising purposes.

So he complained to UberEats…

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.49.25 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at what he had to say.

@younggunsceo I just knew i was about to be eating good #ubereats yall gots to tighten up. This cant be real life #badcustomerservice ♬ original sound – Younggunsceo

Here’s how folks reacted to the video on TikTok.

One viewer said,

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.52.10 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another person added,

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.51.49 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTokker stated the obvious and commented,

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.52.23 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer added,

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.52.37 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this is wild…

 

Screen Shot 2023 05 16 at 2.53.58 PM Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

Photo Credit: TikTok

Holy ghost kitchen, Batman!

I guess it pays to do your research when it comes to this stuff, folks!

Be careful out there and try not to get burned!

twistedsifter on facebook Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund

