Guy Complains When UberEats Order Is Wildly Different From Pics, But UberEats Refused To Refund
It’s always a HUGE bummer when you order food to be delivered and it’s nothing like the photos online when it arrives on your doorstep.
Major fail!
And a man named Keith seemed to be pretty peeved about an order he received from a restaurant in Atlanta called African Tender. Keith ordered shrimp and grits and a side of sweet yams based on the photos from the online menu…
…but the food he received was not anything close to what was advertised.
In fact, Keith found out that the restaurant he ordered food from was using photos from different businesses for advertising purposes.
So he complained to UberEats…
Take a look at what he had to say.
Holy ghost kitchen, Batman!
I guess it pays to do your research when it comes to this stuff, folks!
Be careful out there and try not to get burned!