He Told His Niece Not Everyone Believes In God. Was He Out Of Line?
Parents have to make many personal choices when it comes to how to raise their children. Religion is on that list, even if the decision made is to raise kids with a lack of religion.
OP knows his niece is being raised pretty intensely Christian and doesn’t love it. That said, they never said anything about it until the little girl stated they needed to pray before dinner at a third party’s house.
Went to dinner at a family member’s house. My niece was there and said we need to pray before we eat.
She is 6 years old, but according to previous talks with her mother she has “a great fear and love for Jesus” still makes me cringe.
OP informed her that not everyone prays, to which she replied that people who don’t are going to the bad place. So, they told her not everyone believes that either.
I told her not everyone prays, so she said her mom told her if you don’t pray you are going to hell. I said I don’t believe in any of that and that other people have different beliefs.
They said that while everyone is allowed to believe what they want, they don’t think it’s ok to force those beliefs on others.
It’s ok to believe in something but not okay to try and force it on other people.
I did NOT force my views on her, I simply told her that there are other beliefs out there.
The girl’s mom is angry and thinks he was out of bounds, but was he?
Now her mom is mad at me that I told her that. AITA?
