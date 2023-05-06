Here’s What It Really Means When Someone Flashes Their Headlights
We’ve all been driving down the road at one time or another and seen the driver coming at us flash their lights once or twice.
When we were teenagers, we were sure that meant there was a police officer up ahead doing radar, but is that always what it means? Is that what it means at all?
You might want to check your own headlights.
If it’s after dark, there’s a chance someone is reminding you to turn on your own headlights.
If your lights are already on, check to make sure your high beams aren’t accidentally blinding oncoming drivers. You can actually get a ticket if you leave them on when you’re near other cars!
There could be a surprise up ahead.
If your headlights are on and the right brightness, or you’re driving during the day, the other driver could be trying to warn you about something up ahead.
One of those things could be a speed trap, of course, and the other driver is being nice by giving you a head’s up.
It’s a good idea to slow down and take stock, since it could also be some other hazard like debris, and animal, et al that could pose a serious threat if you approach it too fast.
To signal it’s your turn.
If you’re trying to pull out onto a busy road or maybe approach a four-way stop at the same moment as another car, the other driver might flash their lights as a way to say “you go first” or “please go ahead.”
It’s a friendly gesture that you can pass along at some point, for sure.
It’s always nice to have a bit more information on the road.
Do with it what you will!
