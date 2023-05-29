She Called Her Ex a “D**dbeat” in Front of His Family. Did She Go Too Far?
No one ever wants to get called out in any way, shape, or form.
Especially in front of your own family.
And especially if you’re being called a “d**dbeat.”
Yeah, that sounds rough…
So did this woman act like an a**hole when she did this to her ex?
Read on and see what you think.
AITA for calling my ex a d**dbeat in front of his family?
“I 41f have a daughter, Sam 14f with my ex husband Brian 44m. We divorced when she was 4.
Brian made a real effort to be a good father for the first couple of years after our divorce. But then pretty much overnight he seemed to lose interest in her.
He stopped coming to parent teacher nights, never came to any of her sports games and stopped asking about them, refused to pay child support (which I eventually stopped asking for, I have a well paying job), would forget to pick Sam up on days he said he would, stop asking to see her at holidays.
On the rare occasions he remembered to pick her up he would try and smooth everything over by buying her expensive gifts and it worked for a really long time but it’s started to wear off now and Sam is starting to see through it.
Sam has maintained a very close relationship with her paternal grandparents. Sam is a very accomplished field hockey player and represented our country internationally recently and it’s likely that she will be on the world championship team later this year. We returned 2 days ago and yesterday her grandparents wanted to take her and the rest of the family to lunch to celebrate.
Brain showed up 45 minutes late, didn’t apologise. His parents were surprised, and told him to behave. As Sam was recounting her time and summaries of the matches to her grandparents Brain interjected and belittled her performance because she ‘only’ scored 1 goal. Sam burst into tears and ran to the bathroom.
I comforted her and she asked if we could go home, I agreed and told her to wait in the car while I got our stuff. When I returned to the table, Brain was defending himself against his parents and I snapped. I told him he was a d**dbeat and recounted all of the things mentioned above and that I wouldn’t be surprised if Sam cuts him loose one day.
Our daughter is wonderful and does not deserve to be treated like this. His parents seemed shocked as he clearly had given them the impression he’s a good father. He threw a tantrum and stormed out. I apologised and left money for half the check with his parents.
Since then Brain has sent me several messages, and his parents texted to say they don’t appreciate the scene I caused in the restaurant. I don’t think I did anything wrong but my parents agree with them, so maybe I did.
AITA?”
