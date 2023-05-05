Some Of Our Tech Has Been Reverse Engineered From Alien Tech? That’s What One Congressman Says.
After everything we’ve grown accustomed to over the past decade or so, I feel like it can be hard to feel shocked over odd and wild claims.
This congressman claiming that alien tech not only exists, but has been found and utilized, definitely garnered at least a raised eyebrow from me, though.
In an interview with Newsweek, Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett made a wild claim.
“The US government has recovered a craft at some point, and possible beings.
I think that a lot of that’s being reverse-engineered right now, but we just don’t understand it.”
You can almost hear White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby rolling his eyes in his reply.
“I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens.”
The topic is one Burchett seems to like, as he has made many statements regarding aliens and the US government in the house.
“The people that are out there concerned about it, that have contacted me from all over the world, are very interested.”
He spoke about it again on controversial politician Matt Gaetz’s podcast.
“Too many people in the know have told me that, and that we had to do something with these multiple craft that have crashed and we do not have the technology. I just believe it in my heart.”
Most believe that Burchett is likely looking to score political points, rather than actually out to prove any deeply-held believe.
But, of course, you never know, because the truth is out there.
At least, that’s what they say.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · alien, matt gaetz, science, single topic, tech, tim burchett