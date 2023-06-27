A Foot Doctor Shared a Very Important Public Service Announcement About Nike Shoes
Listen up, folks!
Because today we’re going to hear from a woman who’s an expert in her field about something that’s pretty important…
Our feet and the brand of shoes we wear!
We want to do everything we can to protect our feet and this woman shared an informative TikTok video that all of us should pay attention to.
The woman works as a foot doctor and she warns people in her video that people shouldn’t wear Nikes every day unless they want to end up with foot problems.
She has a lock of mock surprise on her face in the video when she hears from a patient who’s having foot problems and who wears Nikes every day.
The caption of her video reads, “Don’t get us started….”.
Check out what she had to say in her video.
@ohiofootdocs don’t get us started…. #nikes #podiatry #footdoctor #shoes #shoerecs #doctorhumor #footpain #ankleinjury #footinjury #anklesurgery #doctorsoftiktok #nike ♬ Clumsy – Fergie
I never realized that Nikes were this bad for your feet! Who knew?!