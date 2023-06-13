A Puppy’s Adoption Story Went Viral After He Gave His Own Point-Of-View Story About the Day He Was “Kidnapped”
If you’ve ever wondered how what dogs are really thinking after they get adopted, these hilarious and sweet videos made from the point-of-view of a pooch named Gilligan should give you some insight.
Gilligan’s owner uploaded two funny videos from his POV, complete with a voice that we can only hope really belongs to him.
And the kicker is that Gilligan claims that he was kidnapped!
The video starts strong with the introduction, “Apparently, my name is Gilligan and this is a day in my life of getting kidnapped.”
Gilligan talks about his new sister (“we don’t look anything alike”), his new mom, and talks about how he can’t control how crazy he gets after he sleeps.
Here’s how he describes the mystery man who calls himself his dad: “I met this guy that calls himself my dad. He told me we’re going to go on long walks, but he’s old and has a limp, so I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”
Check out this delightful video.
@annamolinstinct I didnt even cry ONCE. #labpuppy ♬ original sound – Anna Molinari
And here’s what folks said on TikTok.
One person thinks this is exactly how a puppy would sound.
Another person thought one particular part was pretty darn adorable.
And this TikTokker was moved to tears.
And Gilligan was nice enough to provide viewers with an update after one month after his “kidnapping.”
Take a look.
@annamolinstinct Back by popular demand #gilliganthab #labpuppy #dayinmylife ♬ original sound – Anna Molinari
We don’t know about you, but we’re big fans of this adorbs pooch!