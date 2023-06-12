A Server Complained About Adults Who Order off of Kids’ Menus, Expect Full-Size Portions and Get Angry When the Bill Comes
Ask yourself an important question… what kind of adult orders off of the kids’ menu at a restaurant and expects to be given adult-size portions?
Oh… they’re out there. And TikTok is here to show us that these things actually happen.
It’s totally ridiculous!
But that’s what we’re dealing with here, folks!
A TikTok user shared a video where she performed a skit about adults who order off the kids’ menu when they go out to eat…and it’s pretty on-point, if you ask us.
Take a look at her creative video and see if you can relate to dealing with this kind of customer.
@lttlebean I repeated myself multiple times I swear they dont listen. #bloom #bloompartner #karensgoingwild🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #foryouu #fyp #yikes #karen #foryou #karensgoingwild #hatersgonnahate #foryoupageofficiall #goawaykaren #foryoupage #foryoupage ♬ original sound – lttlebean
You know folks got fired up about this on TikTok.
One person asked,
Another viewer said,
But it seems like some adults out there actually enjoy order off the menus that are supposed to be for the little ones.
One TikTokker complained,
And another person commented,
Well, I guess the jury is divided on this one…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · eating out, food, restaurants, servers, service industry, tiktok, video, viral