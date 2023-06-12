Jun 12, 2023

A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her

I’ll never understand the things that some people do…

Like what you’re about to see, for example: it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.

And it looks like it hurts like a son of a gun!

But, as the saying goes, to each their own…

A woman named Kaylen decided to go to Colombia to get her lips tattooed by a process called lip blushing.

She was hesitant and said, “When I took this video, I realized wait, I actually really like my lips, maybe I shouldn’t do this. And while I was getting the numbing thing I was like, ‘Ok I definitely should go home.’ But I did not go home!”

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.04.18 AM A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

Kaylen said the lip blushing was “excruciatingly painful” and added, “If you’re thinking about getting this done, just buy lipstick. It was so painful I had to beg her to stop.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.04.33 AM A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

And, as you can see in the photo below, her lips look absolutely ridiculous after the procedure…but she did say that she ended up going clubbing the same night.

What a trooper!

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.05.07 AM A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video she posted.

@kaylendoesstuff #liptattoofail Whose 👄 Jules 👄 #lipblush #liptattoo ♬ original sound – Kaylen

And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.

One person was clearly having a hard time dealing with what happened here.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.05.21 AM A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer thinks she looks like the Faye character from Euphoria.

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.05.30 AM A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker said what a lot of us are thinking: this is terrifying!

Screen Shot 2023 06 06 at 9.06.09 AM A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her

Photo Credit: TikTok

