A Woman’s Lip Treatment Fail Went Viral And We Definitely Feel For Her
I’ll never understand the things that some people do…
Like what you’re about to see, for example: it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.
And it looks like it hurts like a son of a gun!
But, as the saying goes, to each their own…
A woman named Kaylen decided to go to Colombia to get her lips tattooed by a process called lip blushing.
She was hesitant and said, “When I took this video, I realized wait, I actually really like my lips, maybe I shouldn’t do this. And while I was getting the numbing thing I was like, ‘Ok I definitely should go home.’ But I did not go home!”
Kaylen said the lip blushing was “excruciatingly painful” and added, “If you’re thinking about getting this done, just buy lipstick. It was so painful I had to beg her to stop.”
And, as you can see in the photo below, her lips look absolutely ridiculous after the procedure…but she did say that she ended up going clubbing the same night.
What a trooper!
Check out the video she posted.
@kaylendoesstuff #liptattoofail Whose 👄 Jules 👄 #lipblush #liptattoo ♬ original sound – Kaylen
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person was clearly having a hard time dealing with what happened here.
Another viewer thinks she looks like the Faye character from Euphoria.
And one TikTokker said what a lot of us are thinking: this is terrifying!