Jun 11, 2023

Customer Shows Convenience Store Scanner Charges $45 for a Hot Dog and a Drink Because It’s Confused

Yes, the world is slowly being taken over by robots and Artificial Intelligence…but that doesn’t mean they’re doing a good job!

Not even close!

And here’s yet another example of exactly what I’m talkin’ about.

A TikTokker named Jason shared a video where he showed how an automatic check-out lane at a Circle K location went haywire and overcharged him in a big way.

Jason’s video starts with a shot of the checkout screen that shows he was rung up for a $14.99 bottle of Hennessy, a $0.99 Polar Pop fountain beverage, and 2.5 gallons of Diesel Exhaust Fluid for $25.99.

The only problem was he was only trying to buy a hot dog and a soda.

Whoops!

In the video, Jason says, “The new Circle K automatic scanner be tripping, thinking I’m getting DEF for a diesel and some Hennessy. I ain’t gonna spend $45 for a hot dog and a drink.”

Let’s take a look at the video…

@mrspeed2.0 @circlekstores you are killimg me lol #hennessey #def #automaticscanner #hotddog #circlek ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person said they’ve used these mistakes to their advantage.

Another viewer said these machines have some big issues.

And this TikTokker had a similar experienced where they were overcharged.

The Sifter