Customer Shows Convenience Store Scanner Charges $45 for a Hot Dog and a Drink Because It’s Confused
Yes, the world is slowly being taken over by robots and Artificial Intelligence…but that doesn’t mean they’re doing a good job!
Not even close!
And here’s yet another example of exactly what I’m talkin’ about.
A TikTokker named Jason shared a video where he showed how an automatic check-out lane at a Circle K location went haywire and overcharged him in a big way.
Jason’s video starts with a shot of the checkout screen that shows he was rung up for a $14.99 bottle of Hennessy, a $0.99 Polar Pop fountain beverage, and 2.5 gallons of Diesel Exhaust Fluid for $25.99.
The only problem was he was only trying to buy a hot dog and a soda.
Whoops!
In the video, Jason says, “The new Circle K automatic scanner be tripping, thinking I’m getting DEF for a diesel and some Hennessy. I ain’t gonna spend $45 for a hot dog and a drink.”
Let’s take a look at the video…
Now check out how folks reacted on TikTok.
