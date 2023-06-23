Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than You’d Think
Who doesn’t love a good catered meal? Especially when you’re not paying for it…
And a woman posted a video of a big spread laid out by Chipotle for a birthday party that she attended.
And it looked like there was good eatin’ in the neighborhood that day.
The video showed off the steak, chicken, beans, rice, guacamole, the works!
And she showed off the loaded bowl that she made for the occasion.
Viewers debated in the comments about how much the catering cost, with some speculating that it could have been in the thousands of dollars.
And for the record, she said in the comments that the whole spread cost $700.
Here’s the video for your viewing pleasure.
@nicole.ludwig Chipotle catering 🤩🤩 @Chipotle #chipotle #chipotlecatering #fastfood #foodie #foodtok ♬ original sound – Nicole Ludwig
Now let’s see how people reacted on TikTok.
One reader had a bad catering experience with Chipotle.
Another viewer seemed to be all in on this idea.
And one TikTokker who works at Chipotle was impressed by this spread.
One thing’s for sure… I think we’d all be done for a free meal.