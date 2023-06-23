Jun 23, 2023

Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than You’d Think

Who doesn’t love a good catered meal? Especially when you’re not paying for it…

And a woman posted a video of a big spread laid out by Chipotle for a birthday party that she attended.

And it looked like there was good eatin’ in the neighborhood that day.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 11.57.18 AM Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than Youd Think

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video showed off the steak, chicken, beans, rice, guacamole, the works!

Screenshot 2023 06 23 at 12.46.38 AM Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than Youd Think

Photo Credit: TikTok

And she showed off the loaded bowl that she made for the occasion.

Screenshot 2023 06 23 at 12.47.16 AM Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than Youd Think

Photo Credit: TikTok

Viewers debated in the comments about how much the catering cost, with some speculating that it could have been in the thousands of dollars.

And for the record, she said in the comments that the whole spread cost $700.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 12.02.54 PM Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than Youd Think

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here’s the video for your viewing pleasure.

@nicole.ludwig Chipotle catering 🤩🤩 @Chipotle #chipotle #chipotlecatering #fastfood #foodie #foodtok ♬ original sound – Nicole Ludwig

Now let’s see how people reacted on TikTok.

One reader had a bad catering experience with Chipotle.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 12.03.24 PM 1 Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than Youd Think

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer seemed to be all in on this idea.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 12.03.45 PM Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than Youd Think

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one TikTokker who works at Chipotle was impressed by this spread.

Screen Shot 2023 06 13 at 12.04.00 PM Woman Shows How Chipotle Catered a Birthday Party and It Cost Way More Than Youd Think

Photo Credit: TikTok

One thing’s for sure… I think we’d all be done for a free meal.

