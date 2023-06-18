Find Out The Famous People Who Turned Out To Be Super Creepy… Maybe.
We don’t want to think that the famous people we admire or would secretly love to meet would be anything but gracious and lovely should that occasion ever arise.
The fact is that famous people are just like the rest of us, and that means a fair amount of them just aren’t people you would enjoy.
According to at least a few interactions, you can cross these folks off your “hope-to-meet” list.
But remember, these only contain one side!
Drake Bell and it sucks as a kid growing up and watching him do the word stuff that he’s done. Same with James a Franco
Drake Bell was like the coolest guy to me when I was like 7. He was huge for kids in the late 2000’s. I even met him a few years ago and re-enacted the door hole skit with him on video and he signed my dvd. It was like a dream come true for lil me. So hearing all of this stuff happen to him is disappointing. And the news of his arrest came out on my birthday lol.
That subway dude.
Watch Jared Fogle: Catching a Monster if you want to know how depraved and insane he is.
This one didn’t surprise me.
Stephen Collins from Seventh Heaven. Puts the whole show in a new light..
Dan schneider.
That weird foot fetish seems so obvious when you look back at the stuff he’s made.
Terribly unwelcome.
I’m going to say Ezra Miller because there seems to be a new push to ingratiate him with the public again, and its terribly unwelcome to me.
Bill Cosby
In the words of Norm MacDonald, “People say that the worst part of the Cosby thing was the hypocrisy. I disagree. I think it was the raping.”
Depths of depravity.
Differing degree of “famous”, I suppose, but if anybody remembers the band Lostprophets…
“Multiple sexual offenses” doesn’t even f**king begin to describe the depths of depravity that f**ker went to.
And to make it even more disgusting, he did it with a f**king smile. He bragged openly about the horrible, horrible s*%t that he did.
Truly a despicable human being.
A tragic excuse.
Not sure how unforeseen it was, and not sure if it counts at famous, but Joshua Duggar.
Joshua Duggar is a tragic excuse for a human being.
I always thought he was a creep; even in the early specials. F**k that entire family. I’m sure Daddy Duggar has some skeletons in his closet too.
Steven Tyler. It wasn’t even a secret since that kind of behavior was acceptable back then.
For people, like me, who hadn’t heard, the relevant material from Wikipedia:
Holcomb, who later took the name “Julia Misley,” filed suit in December 2022, alleging that Tyler sexually assaulted her and forced her to undergo the abortion, plying her with drugs and alcohol after promising to care for her in the guardianship agreement.[105][106][107] In February 2023, Tyler was officially named a defendant in the lawsuit, which also claimed he used his fame and status to “groom, manipulate, exploit, [and] sexually assault” Misley over the course of three years, beginning when she was 16 and he was in his mid-20s.[107] In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that was filed in March 2023, Tyler claimed their relationship was consensual and that he had immunity since he was her legal guardian at the time.[108][109]
That last sentence is just so gross.
R. Kelly
Honestly, he was never a good guy. He just had talent so people looked the other way.
I remember hearing jokes about him being a pedo on the Chapelle Show in the early 2000s. People definitely knew and didn’t care.
Kevin Spacey!
“Kevin we found out you potentially sexually harassed/assaulted minor boys.”
Kevin: “oh hey everyone! I’m gay!”
thom yorke. not only is he a creep but he’s also a weirdo. he doesn’t belong here.
Jerry Lee Lewis. He married his 13 year old cousin when he was 22 and they had a child together when she was 14.
He also murdered a couple of his subsequent wives.
That first one is so weird.
Allison Mack from Smallville turned out to be a creep extraordinaire. Arrested for sex trafficking and forced labor and she was part of an MLM
Mark Salling from Glee was arrested for possession of child p*rn
I was doing research on typography today, and found out about the horrific story of Eric Gill.
Gill was a giant in the creative world in Britain. Even if you are outside Britain and know nothing about the creative world, you would know some of his work. At the very least you would recognize the BBC logo.
No matter who you are, if you are on the internet you would have read text written in typefaces that he either designed or influenced.
Turns out that Gill rapid his daughters, at least one of his sisters, and a dog.
Dahvie Vanity and Onision. Groomed and raped tons of underage emo girls.
Their victims were interviews by Chris Hansen but they’re still free men.
Joss Whedon
I’m surprised he’s not farther up. Most of the people high in this thread are literal criminals, he’s just a grade a creep. Bullied half his cast and crew on his shows while building up the others based on just whoever he happened to like. Called himself a feminist while regularly writing his female characters into fetish situations and cheating on his wife with young actresses he’d implied would get roles.
Believed in all of the hype calling him a genius and discredited writers and directors while never taking any blame himself when a project wasn’t good.
These are classic creep things, but he didn’t like, kill or rape or statutory or anything like a lot of the others in this list which I’d say is a lot more than “creep.”
The rapist Danny Masterson.
His wife is terrible too, which is interesting because her biggest claim to fame is probably Bully, in which she is a rape victim.
I saw a great meme or comment once that said “Steven Hyde would punch Danny Masterson in the face” and I agree with that.
