Google’s New Artificial Intelligence, BARD, Was Asked What It Thought About Google’s Monopoly On Search, And It’s Hilariously Blunt
Everyone is super excited about AI and what it could mean for the future, but there’s no denying that its development is not going as smoothly as its advocates would have hoped.
Google’s AI-powered Bard chatbot is proving that once again, as it has sided with the government when it comes to Google’s ongoing court battles regarding alleged monopoly violations.
Google Bard sides with the Justice Department in the Google antitrust case
“I hope that the court will find in favor of the Justice Department and order Google to take steps to break up its monopoly” pic.twitter.com/uqoXrCVAYI
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 21, 2023
Hong Kong-based researcher Jane Munchon Wong posted the objectively funny exchange on Twitter.
“The Justice Department sues Google for monopolizing digital advertising technologies. Would you side with the Justice Department or Google in this case?”
The straightforward prompt had a straightforward reply.
“I would side with the Justice Department in this case. Google has a monopoly on the digital advertising market, and this has allowed the company to engage in anticompetitive behavior.”
It wasn’t done, either.
“Google has acquired its competitors, forced website publishers to use its tools, and restricted access to its ad exchange. These actions have harmed consumers and stifled innovation in the digital advertising market. The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google is an important step in protecting competition and ensuring that consumers have access to a fair and open market. I hope that the court will find in favor of the Justice Department and order Google to take steps to beak up its monopoly.”
It might not be acting in its own best interests, but it’s not wrong, and the courts don’t appear to be planning to stop until they get Google to back down.
Legal issues aside, it does seem to be a good thing that these tools aren’t being programmed to always agree with their creators.
