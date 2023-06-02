How Would You Act If You Found You Were The Last Human On Earth?
This is a question people like to ask and muse on, despite the fact that the chances of it actually happening are pretty much nil.
I wonder if a psychologist could explain why we’re so curious!
No matter the reason, though, these people know exactly what they’re doing first thing (and sometimes second and third).
There should be plenty of food.
Go do crazy s*%t for a few months, then kill myself once the food runs out.
The second Noah.
I would probably go try and find every animal I could In My area , I would then get a large boat and become the second Noah with my army of creatures and explore the world while capturing more animals as I go.
I would teach the monkeys how to man a ship so it could be possible in the first place, then, when I eventually when I die, the world then has to deal with a crusade of all different animals who know how to work a very large boat
Can we just not?
probably off myself as soon as I realized tbh. Beyond the devastation of losing everyone I care about all at once, and even beyond the knowledge that it’s all over, I know for a fact that level of loneliness – not just being physically/socially isolated, but literally being the last human – would drive me insane very quickly.
I’d really rather just not.
Behold!
Remove all clothing for all time.
Behold me, animals!!!!!
Family is everything.
If I was in this position years ago, I’d certainly go on a binge drive in an empty road, gather firearms to destroy shit, and make my way to as many exotic places as possible.
Since then, I’ve met my fiance, and have many pets of my own. If she were to disappear with the world… I’d take care of my fur kids to the ends of their lives, before taking my own life as well.
I couldn’t live without my family.
Anxiety has entered the chat.
Start my trial of depression because I wasn’t good enough to be killed with everyone else.
Failed at dying too and spoilt the whole concept of end of humankind! Can’t get anything right, can I? Not even dying!
Just to fly a plane?
I make my way to the Indianapolis International Airport, board one of the abandoned passenger jets, start it up but make sure cabin will not pressurize properly (similar to Helios Flight 522), taxi, takeoff, set autopilot for 38kft.
Then I enjoy the view while listening to music until I lose consciousness due to hypoxia. I die. The plane keeps flying until out of fuel and then crashes back to the ground taking care of my burial.
A lot of effort.
If I was to put in effort to survive?
Gather some supplies and make my way to Trident Lake. It is a real deal doomsday bunker/survival system built by some rich goober.
It has pretty much everything you could wish for and can be maintained by an individual.
You’ll need cats.
Have a panic attack, find a car that works and drive to my mom and dad’s farm.
There’s cows, so endless milk+meat, dad has crops I could grow and most importantly, five cats to keep me company.
Get comfortable.
The last person on Earth with no procreation chance? I will bide my time comfortably. I will eat what I need to just survive and roam around. Enjoy the beauty of earth and just amble about.
There’s no rush. Just savor what we took for granted until I die.
Finally!
Break into my neighbor’s garage. I know you have my d**n shovel Nick!
It’s all planned out.
I’d look for friendly animals like dogs and cats. Because more important than food is good company in the longer run. Also I want to befriend dogs before they become aggressive.
Then I’ll visit all the supermarkets and stock up on food that lasts for a long time. I’ll steal good cars and fuel if possible and drive to the nearest library and research on survival and farming. (there’d be no internet, nor electricity without other humans)
I’ll then probably head on to agriculture fields and store the seeds and grain very carefully so that I can cultivate crop for a long time.
I’ll try to travel as much as possible and enjoy the beauty of nature.
When I feel content and happy, I’ll take my own life.
So why not?
Probably not as easy or realistic as k think but, breaking into as many homes as I can and gathering up as much weed, coke, alcohol, and molly as I can.
Obviously not do it all at once, but it’s free now so why not have a stash. Get messed up a lot in this new lonely world, probably masturbate a lot, just go crazy.
I’ve always wanted to get lost following railroad tracks to. And I’d break all the rules. All of them.
A whole plan.
download as much stuff as I can
raid gun store
raid food store and get seeds
get water barrels (maybe at the hardware store)
raid hardware store
raid computer store for as many SSD’s as possible
collect gasoline
get some big solar panels and batteries
collect gasoline
raid clothes store (optional)
make farm
hope GPS satellites are still working, if not, try to use the maps I downloaded
drive somewhere
Now tell me every way I’ll die in this process.
I’d probably panic.
Let’s just be honest.
