People Muse On The Lost Things They Would Really Love To Find
We all lose things sometimes. Most often we’re sad for a minute and move on, either figuring we’ll replace it or it will turn up eventually.
There are times, though, when we’re devastated to realize something treasured has been lost – so if we had the chance to find one thing, we know exactly what it would be.
It might be too late.
My cat. Though he ran away 30 years ago.
Getting old is rough.
came here to read other’s answers cause honesty i dont even remember what i wanna look for…i’ll prolly be there window shopping my own stuff like “oh yea this!”
A special place in the Bad Place.
Mom’s silver necklace that I (as a teen) gave to someone I thought I was close to but wasn’t. Never saw the person or the necklace again.
Good luck with that.
Yes. The first thing I look for will be my lost memory.
So many missing toys.
My favourite childhood toy, a small puppy plushie with a brown patch over its eye, my younger self being my younger self named the plushie “Patch” I lost him when I moved out of my first house (which was just after I turned 6) I never saw him again and to this day I miss him greatly.
I hope whoever moved into my first house after my family and I moved out found joy in Patch.. or at least could give him to a young kid
Gonna cry XD ;0;
A 30-year-old friend.
When I was 10 my grandmother gave me a small bag of “gems”. It was one of the few things she actually gave me after my cousins were born. In it, was a small piece of hematite. The paper that came with the bag explained what the different gems were and what they “meant”. The hematite supposedly protected from bleeding. Ten year old me put that in my pocket and carried it with me everywhere. I carried that piece of hematite for 30 years in my pocket.
I’m 40 now. Went on a trip last year and the shorts I was wearing developed a hole in the pocket that I was not aware of. The hematite fell out somewhere in my journey and I lost a 30 year old friend. I’d look for that first.
You hate to hear it.
The watch I inherited from my dad.
Right under your feet.
I was devastated to lose a herloom pendant soon after my Moms death. I could have easily gone and purchased a newer one.
I even offered an award that was more than what it was worth.
After dismantling my entire bedroom for a carpet cleaning, I found it.
Where do they GO?
As a guitarist
All of my f**king picks
Lost Spirit.
The little Spirit horse figurine that I lost on a road trip with my family ages ago.
I loved that horse figure so much and never wanted to lose it.
We stopped at a rest stop and I put it down to wash my hands and completely forgot it on the sink there.
By the time I realized we had already pulled out of the rest stop and I KNEW my dad would refuse to go back for a toy so I just sat there and cried for the next hour or so.
Every once in a while I wonder what happened to that toy…
Ouch.
The time I spent on my ex.
A lonely toy.
Mine is a little stuffed cat I took to school in 5th grade and someone stole out of my desk.
I have the matching dog that came with her when I bought them and I still get upset about it because he looks so lonely without his other half, even though it’s a toy.
I just hope whoever took it loved that little cat and she wasn’t just forgotten about
The excitement of it.
Holiday cheer.
Sure I still love holidays but… as a kid it was like “holy mother of everliving f**k. Halloween is in THREE WEEKS? That is entirely too long. I will never be able to wait. Holy d**n.” And when it finally arrives, have the night of my life. Now it’s like “oh no. Halloween is in two days. Uh. Oh well.”
The sadness of that day.
We were very poor in the 90s when trolls were popular and everyone had these trolls and I wanted one so bad. All I could get was a small one, like the pencil topper size. I loved it so much and made little clothes for it and everything.
One day we were driving in the freeway and I had my hand out the window with the troll making it fly. Then I dropped it.
My dad couldn’t stop on the freeway to get it. I was distraught and still remember the sadness of that day.
A few regrets.
My mum’s ring she’d been given by her Grandma that I pawned (my mum agreed at the time but always regretted it afterwards). Got way, way less than its worth – the guy took advantage of my age and desperation.
The worst thing is, I can’t even remember the design so can’t ever have it replicated and cant ask my mum because she passed away earlier this year.
Dang floods.
Childhood photos. Back before everything was digital, all photos were kept in an album or a box.
Our basement got flooded and every photo was lost. There were some, like school photos, that were on the walls upstairs that survived, but all the normal silly candid photos were lost.
Same thing as a teenager, I loved taking pictures and had all my photos in albums that somehow got lost along the way.
Desperate times…
I had to sell all my mother’s jewelry to one of those cash for gold places in order to make rent and feed my toddler and grandma one month about 10 years back. Grams said if it was the worst thing I had to do to get through that time, my mom would absolutely understand (she passed when I was 16). I knew I was being taken advantage of but my family was more important than some metal and rocks.
The aquamarine pendant said grandma gifted me at my high school graduation was included in the stash I sold. I lost her 6 years ago and I think about that necklace and my mom’s engagement and wedding rings a lot.
Check your grandpa’s pockets.
my nose like wtf some guy stole it at my 3rd birthday.
never got it back.
I hope I can find my grandmother’s locket one day.
That would be really nice.
Categories: LISTS, STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, reddit, white text