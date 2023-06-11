Proof That Giant Snapping Turtles Hang Out In The Chicago River
There’s this idea that, at a certain point in our lives, nothing can really surprise us.
Then we see something like this picture of an absolutely giant turtle just hanging out in a local river, and we’re forced to realize that day might never actually come.
The image comes from podcaster and occasional botanist Joey Santore, who spotted the snapping turtle while kayaking on the Chicago River.
Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus. Great to see this beast thriving here on what was once such a toxic river, but is slowly getting cleaned up & restored. Somebody planted a bunch of native plants up the river from here, too. I can only wonder this things been eating. pic.twitter.com/u6bhlpo4p5
— Joey Santore (@JoeySantore) May 6, 2023
“Look at this guy! Look at the size of that f**king thing!”
He provided a running commentary as he filmed the video, his shock and glee totally apparently.
“Hey, how ya doing guy? You look good.”
Santore told local news radio station WBBM that he would estimate the turtle’s weight at around 60 pounds.
Despite his greeting to the turtle in the moment, Santore, told WGN-TV the animal was more likely a pregnant female.
Chris Anchor, a wildlife biologist with Cook County’s Forest Preserve District, confirmed that the sighting was indeed fairly rare.
“My guess is that this animal had crawled out of the river to try and gather as much heat as it could in the sunshine.”
He figured the snapper was around 40 or 50 years old, and thought Santore definitely got one thing right.
“Turtles this big will consume anything they can get their mouth around. Enjoy it. Leave it alone.”
I’ll tell you something – he wouldn’t have to tell me twice.
