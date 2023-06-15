The Shirk Report – Volume 740
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Flagrant false advertising
– A nuclear reactor startup is as cool as it sounds
– Dragon pie
– Hidden boss, baby
– Anne Hathaway 2003 vs. 2023
– Roboduck
– LEGO bouquet
– When you try to help but it goes all wrong
– Reddit pen pals get hitched
– Try to get this one out of your head
– Werewolf making an entrance
– Team Rwanda sees snow for the first time ever
– TMI
– Such a terrific tree
– Be kind in situation
– Sunset in Alice Springs, NT, Australia
– So happy
– Wait…
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 16 Pizza Guys Share Strange Things They’ve Seen Delivering Pizza
– Suck It, Death Cap: Scientists Find Potential Antidote to World’s Deadliest Mushroom
– The Long Ride of Charley Crockett
– Are ‘Zombie Cells’ Aging Your Skin? Here’s What To Know.
– In the shallow world of BookTok, being ‘a reader’ is more important than actually reading
– An enormous Martian cloud returns every spring. Scientists found out why.
– Why are so many young Americans adopting fake British accents?
– A Private Jet Pilot Detailed How Much They Make, The Clients They’ve Flown And More In A Reddit AMA
– How Pork Rinds Ditched the ‘Junk Food’ Label
– He Laughed at His Wife’s Name Choice for Their Son. Did He Go Too Far?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top