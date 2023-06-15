Jun 15, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 740

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Flagrant false advertising
A nuclear reactor startup is as cool as it sounds
Dragon pie
Hidden boss, baby
Anne Hathaway 2003 vs. 2023
Roboduck
LEGO bouquet
When you try to help but it goes all wrong
Reddit pen pals get hitched
Try to get this one out of your head
Werewolf making an entrance
Team Rwanda sees snow for the first time ever
TMI
Such a terrific tree
Be kind in situation
Sunset in Alice Springs, NT, Australia
So happy
Wait…
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

16 Pizza Guys Share Strange Things They’ve Seen Delivering Pizza
Suck It, Death Cap: Scientists Find Potential Antidote to World’s Deadliest Mushroom
The Long Ride of Charley Crockett
Are ‘Zombie Cells’ Aging Your Skin? Here’s What To Know.
In the shallow world of BookTok, being ‘a reader’ is more important than actually reading
An enormous Martian cloud returns every spring. Scientists found out why.
Why are so many young Americans adopting fake British accents?
A Private Jet Pilot Detailed How Much They Make, The Clients They’ve Flown And More In A Reddit AMA
How Pork Rinds Ditched the ‘Junk Food’ Label
He Laughed at His Wife’s Name Choice for Their Son. Did He Go Too Far?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

The Sifter