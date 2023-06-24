TikToker Fakes Demise and Shows Up At His Own Burial To Teach His Family A Lesson
People have gone to great lengths in the name of clicks and views on social media, but faking one’s own demise and then showing up at your own funeral?
That’s a whole other level of crazy.
TikToker David Baerten (aka Ragnar le Fou) says the scheme wasn’t for clicks, but because he wanted to teach his family a “life lesson” about the importance of staying in touch.
Anyway, the helicopter touched down and he emerged to meet his bewildered family.
He told The Times UK that he got the idea after spending time hurting over how his family had fractured.
“What I see in my family often hurts me. I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated.
That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson, and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.”
His wife and children were in on the “lesson,” with one daughter making a TikTok prior to the service.
“Rest in peace Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you. Why is life so unfair? Why you?
You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you.
I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”
Baerton made a grand appearance in a helicopter during the ceremony. He hugged some of the attendees while others seemed confused or even upset.
@el.tiktokeur2
Tu nous as eu on t aime mon ami on est content que tu es parmis nous ❤️❤️#pourtoii #fyp #fypシ @Ragnar_le_fou
Baerton reportedly retorted that:
“Only half of my family came to the funeral. That proves who really cares about me.
Those who didn’t come, did contact me to meet up. So in a way I did win.”
While it is sad to think that some members of your family might only care to show up once it’s too late, many people in the comments thought this stunt was a bit too far.
