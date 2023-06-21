What’s Not Cool After You Turn 30? Here’s What People Had to Say.
Guess what?
That’s not cool anymore!
After you turn the big 3-0 you might hear that a lot more than you did in your younger years…
It’s just the way the world works, friends!
And these AskReddit users are here to tell you that these things just aren’t cool anymore after you enter your third decade of life.
Take a look!
Through being cool.
“Being cool.
Actually for me it was around 35, because I like banging my head into a wall, but others started realizing earlier than me.
Everyone I knew started realizing that all of the things I thought were cool when we were 20 were actually really, really dumb and unimportant and weren’t interested in them anymore. And I’m not even married or have kids, I can’t imagine how stupid the s**t I was into would seem if I had a family.”
Sleepy time.
“I value my sleep a lot more at 30 than I did at 29.
It scares me. I’m not in my twenties anymore but life is good.”
Absolutely not.
“Teenager/early 20’s: yo we can save money by booking the 7am return flight and not paying for accommodation – lets just stay at the club until 5am or sleep on the airport floor!
30yo: I’d rather d**.”
Oh God, no!
“Hangovers.
my hangovers really took the turn to the worst somewhere between 25-27. In my early 20s I could drink like a fish, stay up til 3 in the morning and wake up at 9 and go to my college class perfectly fine.
Now the sleep quality sucks. Even when I get 8 hours of bed time the next day is basically ruined, Im just so f-in tired after and al**hol makes me wake up sooner now. It basically ruins my sleep totally, wake up after 6 hours, feel like s**t and unable to go back to sleep.”
Just say no.
“Bailing on plans last minute.
If you don’t want to do something, just say so.”
The way it goes.
“Thinking I’m special.
The older I get, the more I realize I’m just a dopey bug that knows nothing about anything.”
Nice and quiet.
“Anything loud.
I am finding that anything loud (voices, music, TV,etc.) is turning into Noise for me.
I am surprised by how much my tolerance for ambient sound has drastically decreased.”
Not gonna happen.
“Anything that is called an “afterparty.”
I am barely going to make it to the party, son.”
No more night shift.
“Night shift.
I abused my 20s to it’s limit and f**ked my sleep schedule so bad that even several years on days not hasn’t fully fixed.”
LOL.
“Green bean casserole competitions.
I mean, in your 20s, they’re so riveting and competitive.
But after 10 years of competing and only two trophies to show for it, I feel like it’s time to throw in the towel.”
No more flakes.
“As a single person entering the dating scene again in their thirties, hot person s**t.
You could get away with being a flake and playing games in your twenties, but in your thirties you’re just waving red flags in people’s faces.”
Do it now!
“Not going for what you want.
In your 20s you may feel young, new, ignorant — maybe a little doubtful of your skills and abilities. Late 20s-30s – it is not cool to stay in the same situation you h**e, just because it’s easier. Try to work it out.
All you’ve got is time now. More and more years to come. Allow yourself to continue to learn, grow, adapt, acquire new skills and become well-rounded. At least that’s what I’m trying to tell myself, in order to continue to scrape by / exist in the free market.”
Okay, I feel old now…
