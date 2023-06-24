Jun 24, 2023

Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Husband’s Mistress That He’s No Longer Alive

Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Husbands Mistress That He’s No Longer Alive

You never know what kinds of stories you’re gonna get from folks on TikTok and let’s just say that this one did not disappoint.

It comes to us from a woman named Bridgette who found out some not-so-great news about her husband after he passed away.

In fact, Bridgette found out that her widow had a secret mistress…and things got even worse when she had to break the news to her ex-husband’s mistress that he had indeed passed away…

Yeah, that’s a lot to deal with…

And it just got weirder from there.

Screen Shot 2022 04 12 at 3.34.36 PM 1 Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Husbands Mistress That He’s No Longer Alive

Image Credit: TikTok

The original video on TikTok has since been deleted, but here’s how people reacted to the story…

One person asked a question a lot of us were thinking about the mistress…

Screen Shot 2023 06 10 at 1.02.38 PM Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Husbands Mistress That He’s No Longer Alive

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said she should tell her where her ex-husband is buried.

Screen Shot 2023 06 10 at 1.02.46 PM Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Husbands Mistress That He’s No Longer Alive

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker thinks she was kind for even telling her that he passed away.

Screen Shot 2023 06 10 at 1.03.02 PM Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Husbands Mistress That He’s No Longer Alive

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person shared a family story that had something in common with what this woman is going through.

Screen Shot 2023 06 10 at 1.03.12 PM Woman Wants to Know if She’s Wrong for Telling Her Husbands Mistress That He’s No Longer Alive

Photo Credit: TikTok

I have to say… I’m feeling a little bad for the mistress.

Is that bad?

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter