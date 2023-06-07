Women Talk About How They’d React if They Went Home With a Guy and He Had a Racecar Bed
Well, I guess this situation could go either way, huh?
Let me paint a picture for you: you’re a man, you meet a woman, you take her home, sparks are flying…and then she sees your race-car bed…
Hmmmm…
Let’s see how women say they’d react to this situation.
The best answer.
“Propose to him.
Marry him.
Divorce him.
Take racecar bed.
Live happily ever after.”
There you go!
“Get laid in his race car bed.
I’ll wear a helmet if he tells me to.”
Whatever you say.
“We’re definitely using protection.
At the very least, a helmet and a 5-point harness.”
It’s on!
“I’m a car geek so I’d be cool with it.
I wish I had a racecar bed.”
You have a point…
“S** in a car but people aren’t watching you through the windows?
Sounds good to me.”
Maybe…
“Oh, we’d f**king on that bed, for sure.
Unless it’s his kid’d bed, because that’s crossing the line.”
It depends.
“Depends on his attitude: if he was embarrassed about it I’d get bad vibes but if he was so enthusiastic and unabashedly proud of it I think that’d be really cute.”
What a night!
“Ask him if we could play with his hot wheels collection after having s** on my dream bed, obviously.”
One question.
“Are we talking like, a little kids style Fisher Price looking one or something more adult like actual parts off a classic car?
The bed and related activities would definitely be recorded in some way.
Either too funny (kids looking bed) or too awesome (classic car) to not capture it!”
Into it.
“If he didn’t warn me and I walked into his room and BAM – race car bed? I’d burst out laughing and make a joke but then in all seriousness say it’s awesome (because it is) and it would not stop me at all.
Ideally though, it’s like…. Not one of those dinky twin small beds. Please get one big enough for two adults.”
Let’s hope so.
“Hope he has it hooked with a wheel and a gaming set up.
That s**t would be so awesome hahaha.”
A time to bang.
“Pray I managed to say something appropriately witty.
Then bang in the racecar bed…”
Hopefully he has it together.
“I think it really depends, but if he has his own place, and generally has his shit together.
I’d think it was actually hilarious. I bought Dino kids sheets for my bed and I’m a 30f.”
Give him a break.
“Hop on and start making racecar driving noises…
I mean like if the dude worked hard enough to get me there, I’m going to at least pretend his racecar bed is cool for at least one night.”
Cringeworthy.
“I’d find that to be kinda cringe tbh.
Hopefully, he has a couch. If not, I’d probably let things go as they are to be if that’s how it’s going to be and say nothing of it to anybody and hope he doesn’t call me or text me again.”