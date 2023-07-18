A Chef Banned a Rich Diner From His Restaurant for Disrespecting a Waitress
You’d think that in this day and age, people would have good manners and that they’d treat service industry folks with respect.
Think again!
Because we see story after story about people behaving badly in restaurants all over the place…and here’s another example for you to chew on.
A chef in Cardiff, Wales named Lee Skeet got all fired up when a group of wealthy diners treated his waitress badly. He wrote an email to one of the diners and posted it on Twitter, saying “I’m not clout chasing or looking for likes. I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap.”
The diners spent $1,200 but Skeet was so angry at the party’s behavior that he decided to email one of them anyway.
Here’s what his email said:
Wow…you don’t see that every day.
The tweet went viral and a lot of people commented that Skeet should have given the refund to his waitress, Lily.
Skeet took their advice and that’s what he decided to do at the end of the day.
On reflection I reacted too quickly and emotionally last night. Sorry I was a little bit angry and protective.
I’m not going to refund the customer’s money.
I’ve instead kept it and transferred to lily x 😅 pic.twitter.com/in1rsnNNsQ
— 𝕃𝕖𝕖 𝕊𝕜𝕖𝕖𝕥 (@leeskeet) May 5, 2022
People who saw the story on Twitter shared their thoughts.
One person who is an employer was touched by his actions.
Oh my heart…an employer that just touched my heart. Lee I dont know u, may even never get the opportunity to meet u (Im livin in South Africa) but know the world wud hav been a better place if all of us cud hav bn like u 💕
Plz check this @BetterUp💕https://t.co/7d5LIPB65w
— SunLady🇿🇦 (@SonDromer) May 5, 2022
Another Tweeter who works as a chef applauded Skeet.
Am a chef. Can’t tell you amount of times I have found one of our foh in tears because of behaviour like this. Bravo 👏. Many forget that this is someone’s child and it is quite possibly her first job. Their first job should be one that sets them up. Not where they were abused
— Toddy (@ToddyWestropp) May 5, 2022
And this person said they wish they saw more of this kind of action in restaurants in the U.S.
I wish restaurant owners n their management in America thought n acted like you did good sir, about their employees n how customers treat them. Please never change. 🙏🏼
— Ireland Reid ⚜️ (@Irelandreid) May 5, 2022
Bravo, sir!
