Jul 18, 2023

A Chef Banned a Rich Diner From His Restaurant for Disrespecting a Waitress

You’d think that in this day and age, people would have good manners and that they’d treat service industry folks with respect.

Think again!

Because we see story after story about people behaving badly in restaurants all over the place…and here’s another example for you to chew on.

A chef in Cardiff, Wales named Lee Skeet got all fired up when a group of wealthy diners treated his waitress badly. He wrote an email to one of the diners and posted it on Twitter, saying “I’m not clout chasing or looking for likes. I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap.”

The diners spent $1,200 but Skeet was so angry at the party’s behavior that he decided to email one of them anyway.

Here’s what his email said:

Wow…you don’t see that every day.

The tweet went viral and a lot of people commented that Skeet should have given the refund to his waitress, Lily.

Skeet took their advice and that’s what he decided to do at the end of the day.

People who saw the story on Twitter shared their thoughts.

Bravo, sir!

