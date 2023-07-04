Jul 4, 2023

A Female Truck Driver Said Her Workplace Installed Cameras in Her Truck That Stay on When She Changes Clothes

Being a trucker is not one of those jobs that I would think could be micromanaged on some levels, but this story has me thinking a little bit differently.

A female truck driver shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how her employers installed surveillance measures that no employee should have to endure.

As she puts it…

“I used to love this company because I knew that they have my best interest at heart. However, that completely changed and went out the window when they installed cameras into our trucks.”

Now she seems to be pretty p**sed off about it, because the cameras are only supposed to be on for a short period of time after the truck shuts down.

And she’s even getting hit with discipline for doing the right thing.

She also reveals that the cameras inside her cab stay on even when she gets undressed.

And it’s pretty easy to understand how she feels about all this…

Here’s Part 1…

Take a look at what she had to say about this in her video.

And here’s Part 2…

Needless to say, she’s thinking of taking legal action…

Here’s what folks had to say about the woman’s video.

One viewer suggested,

And another person said,

And one TikTokker commented something short and sweet,

Seems like company overreach, don’t you think?

