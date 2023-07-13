A Former Chipotle Worker Said Employees That Work Online Order Stations Are Timed
Have you ever gotten wildly inconsistent portion sizes in your orders from Chipotle on different visits?
Well, if this has happened to you, this woman might have some answers about what’s going on in that department.
The woman is a former Chipotle employee and she shared a TikTok video about why orders that are placed online for pick-up can be pretty skimpy.
The woman stitched a video from another TikTok user who complained about their Chipotle video in an order and then admitted this is the reason why she quit working at one of the restaurant’s locations.
She said, “They’re just trying to get your s**t out. When you work for the online section of Chipotle, you’re timed and people are watching you on the cameras trying to get those orders out.”
She also said that if they were late making online orders, a manager would pay them a visit and they’d have to skimp on orders so they could hit a certain quota.
She added that the kitchen in Chipotle stores doesn’t care too much about online orders and this caused a lot of issues.
She ended her video by saying “F**k Chipotle.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@cleavagecrumbz #stitch with @ro im so sorry they did you dirty. and like i had a horrible time working and it was only a month. 🥸ALWAYS go in person if u can and get your shit right. #theythem #enby ♬ original sound – martia💓
Now check out what people said on TikTok.
This person said this has to be illegal.
Another reader said this is why capitalism is silly.
And another individual who worked at Chipotle said they could never do it again.
When will this trend end?!