Jul 14, 2023
A McDonald’s Employee Reacted to a Customer’s Order Being Almost $70
I want to ask you a serious question…
What’s the most money you’ve ever spent on fast food in one shot?
20 bucks? 30?
Well, whatever the number was, I have a feeling that it doesn’t compare to the MASSIVE order that someone placed at McDonald’s.
The grand total for the order was…wait for it…$68.43.
And it was for breakfast!
The video came to us via a McDonald’s drive-thru worker who was visibly shocked by the size of the order.
Yikes!
Check out her video.
@beautyofliyahMcdonalds be charging a arm and a leg!♬ original sound – Liyah💗
Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.
One person asked a good question about dining out at Mickey D’s.
Another viewer said they think this girl is pretty funny.
And one TikTokker said they had a similar experience while working at Dunkin’ Donuts.
My only question… how many calories is that?!