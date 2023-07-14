Jul 14, 2023

A McDonald’s Employee Reacted to a Customer’s Order Being Almost $70

I want to ask you a serious question…

What’s the most money you’ve ever spent on fast food in one shot?

20 bucks? 30?

Well, whatever the number was, I have a feeling that it doesn’t compare to the MASSIVE order that someone placed at McDonald’s.

The grand total for the order was…wait for it…$68.43.

And it was for breakfast!

The video came to us via a McDonald’s drive-thru worker who was visibly shocked by the size of the order.

Yikes!

Check out her video.

@beautyofliyahMcdonalds be charging a arm and a leg!♬ original sound – Liyah💗

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

One person asked a good question about dining out at Mickey D’s.

Another viewer said they think this girl is pretty funny.

And one TikTokker said they had a similar experience while working at Dunkin’ Donuts.

My only question… how many calories is that?!

