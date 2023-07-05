Jul 5, 2023

She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co-worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?

Ain’t that the way it always goes…?

When you’re the employee who can be counted on and trusted, you seem to never get a break and you always get the short end of the stick.

And a woman who works at a McDonald’s definitely knows how that feels and she shared a video about it on TikTok.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.46.52 PM She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman appeared to be fired up and was ranting, raving, and pointing at the camera in her video which went viral in a big way.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.46.59 PM She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her text overlay on the video reads, “POV: labors high and your manager sends home the lazy worker and not you who worked everyday of the week.”

Some things never change…

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.47.13 PM She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out her video.

@theyknowjanae I WANNA GOOOO HOMEEE #foryoupage #foryoupage #viral #foryou #trending #fypシ #foryoupageofficiall #texas #mcdonalds ♬ original sound – SAMIR

And here’s what TikTok users said.

One person said they were always the one who had to say.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.47.45 PM She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this means her managers like her.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.48.02 PM She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual said they’re a manager and they do this because they know they can count on these kinds of workers.

Screen Shot 2023 07 02 at 12.48.20 PM She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?

Photo Credit: TikTok

I’d quit. For real.

