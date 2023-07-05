She Worked Every Day for a Week, but A Lazy Co-worker Was Sent Home Instead. Is It Fair?
Ain’t that the way it always goes…?
When you’re the employee who can be counted on and trusted, you seem to never get a break and you always get the short end of the stick.
And a woman who works at a McDonald’s definitely knows how that feels and she shared a video about it on TikTok.
The woman appeared to be fired up and was ranting, raving, and pointing at the camera in her video which went viral in a big way.
Her text overlay on the video reads, “POV: labors high and your manager sends home the lazy worker and not you who worked everyday of the week.”
Some things never change…
Check out her video.
@theyknowjanae I WANNA GOOOO HOMEEE #foryoupage #foryoupage #viral #foryou #trending #fypシ #foryoupageofficiall #texas #mcdonalds ♬ original sound – SAMIR
And here’s what TikTok users said.
One person said they were always the one who had to say.
Another TikTokker said this means her managers like her.
And one individual said they’re a manager and they do this because they know they can count on these kinds of workers.
I’d quit. For real.