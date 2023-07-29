July 29, 2023 at 1:29 am

A Papa John’s Employee Called Out Customers for Trying to Use the Business Like It’s a Bank

by Matthew Gilligan

Aren’t people just the worst?

Okay, that was a little bit harsh, but if you’ve ever worked in any kind of customer service job, you know that people can be…irritating.

And a young woman who works at a Papa John’s restaurant posted a video on TikTok featuring how she has some serious issues with folks who try to pay with large bills and the inconveniences that come along with it.

In her video, the text overlay reads, “Why do old people treat businesses like banks?”

She also wrote, “Ma’am it is 9:30 am. I do not have change for a $100 in my till for your $7 order.”

How rude!

Take a look at her video.

@pressed_possum Be so fr #papajohns #managment #foodservice #customerservice #mytillisnotabank #gotoarealbank ♬ Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Daniel Pemberton

And here’s what people said on TikTok.

One person made a GREAT point.

Another individual said this is common sense stuff.

One person had a hilarious anecdote about something like this.

Please don’t do this to retail folks. They’ve got enough stuff to deal with.

