A Second Giant Hole Opened Up On The Sun’s Surface. Here’s What It Means.
Those of us who are avid science fiction fans hear things like “giant hole opens up” and immediately think “it’s definitely a portal, maybe to the bad place.”
Scientists, though, say that not only is this not the first time this has happened, they’re not really all that concerned about it, either.
The recently discovered “coronal hole” is large enough that 20 Earths could disappear inside of it.
While these formations usually appear near the Sun’s poles, this one is a bit different as it appeared near the equator. This could mean we’ll be able to see some pretty cool auroras from Earth, since the hole opening will likely cause the Sun’s particles to shoot across the solar system.
If you’ve enjoyed any of the light shows across the US recently, which were the result of a “severe geomagnetic storm” that was also a result of the the powerful eruptions on the Sun.
Luckily, even though experts called it the most powerful solar storm in six years, it wasn’t strong enough to damage satellites or power grids on Earth–largely because of the positioning.
Either way, astronomers say there’s no reason for concern.
Phew!
