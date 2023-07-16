A Woman Canceled Her Colonoscopy After She Found Out It Would Cost $6,000
Current health providers recommend that people should start getting periodic colonoscopies when they turn 45.
Sure, that sounds fine, but the truth is that if you don’t have decent health coverage in America, you’re most likely going to be skipping out on that much-needed procedure because the cost is just too darn high.
A woman named Cailen shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she had to cancel her colonoscopy after she learned three days before the procedure that it would cost her $6,000.
She said, “Y’all, I knew that paying for American healthcare was gonna be expensive, but girl, you could not have prepared me for this.”
Cailen said that her insurance plan has a high deductible but she was still shocked by the price of the colonoscopy.
She eventually decided that the best course of action was to cancel the procedure because it was too expensive.
Cailen was upset that the healthcare facility told her about the cost so late. She said, “So y’all was gonna get some coin regardless. Y’all was gonna get that money regardless. Because why would you call me three days before the appointment saying I gotta find $6,000 to give y’all? That don’t make no damn sense to me…”
Girl, when I say that had me so hot. I waited months, months to be able to get the colonoscopy. Girl, that p**sed me off.”
Check out her video and see what you think.
@caileneaselywhy yall aint tell me it 6k months ago 😭♬ original sound – caileneasely
Now let’s see what people had to say on TikTok.
One viewer said this should be illegal.
Another person said healthcare in the U.S. is a joke.
And this TikTokker offered up a good tip for everyone to think about.
Health insurance is indeed ridiculous.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · colonoscopy, health, healthcare, tiktok, top, video, viral