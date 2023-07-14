A Woman Got Callbacks From Every Job She Applied to After She Used AI to Write Her Resume
A lot of folks out there are looking for advantages today when it comes to the job search.
Because it’s tough out there!
And you have to stand out if you want to get some callbacks and interviews. So a woman named Leah used the AI tool ChatGPT to help her out in her job search and it sounds like it paid off in a big way…
Because she got callbacks for every single position that she applied to, and that included places she had applied to before but never got a response.
Leah said, “This is how I used AI to get me a callback from every single application that I submitted, including a job that I’ve applied for four times now, and I finally got a yes.”
Leah said she’d been looking for a new job for almost three months and that she’d applied to over 300 jobs with little luck.
But then she switched to her ChatGPT method and things changed in a huge way.
Leah went on to give detailed instructions in her video about how to use ChatGPT when you apply for jobs, so we recommend that you have a pen and a sheet of paper handy so you can take detailed notes.
Be sure to pay close attention to what she has to say and we wish you luck on your job search!
Check out her video and see what you think.
@leah_sahdm Its not you. Let your resume speak for you! In the next video I'll show you how to take this information and implement it on your resume! #jobhunting #interview #jobinterviewquestions #howtogetajob #stayathomedogmom #resume #resumetips #resumehelp
And here’s another video Leah posted with some more information about the methods she’s using.
@leah_sahdm Alright i had to get my phone number and email out of it, this is the repost!! #jobhunting #interview #jobinterviewquestions #howtogetajob #stayathomedogmom #resume #resumetips #resumehelp #interviewtipsneeded #interviewtips
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
One person said this method has been working for them.
Another individual said this is LIFE-CHANGING.
But this viewer had a different take and said people shouldn’t be encouraging ignorance.
Now that you know, go out there and get that job!
