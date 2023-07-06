A Woman Talked About What Your Boss Can Actually Access on Microsoft Teams
A word to the wise: you gotta be careful when it comes to your privacy at all times and you definitely have to keep it in mind when you’re at work.
Because you may think that you’re using software that is totally private but if there’s a chink in the armor, you might pay a big price if your boss spies on what you’re writing to your co-workers.
And one woman warned folks about Microsoft Teams in a video that went viral on TikTok.
The woman talked about what bosses can actually access on Microsoft Teams and said that it’s not the norm that they’d look into your messages on that platform.
She said, “This is for like really toxic situations. Normally your boss isn’t just sitting there like reading your stuff all day, I promise” and she went on to outline all the things your boss can monitor on Microsoft Teams.
She also warned that bosses can find information about meetings, login and logout times, and there’s even more than that…
She also warns that the Microsoft productivity score can be misinterpreted and she added, “So I’m just educating some people. I just don’t want you to lose your job when you could’ve just avoided something.”
@gabrielle_judge Replying to @Banana 🍌 Your job definitely had access to what you do on your work laptop and on microsoft teams. This is a list of what your boss can access through your microsoft teams account. Employee surveillance differs state to state as well! Its important to understand your employee rights in your local area. #9to5 #corporatejobs #toxicmanager #overworkedandunderpaid #workfromhometips #firedfromwork ♬ original sound – Gabrielle👸🏻
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said only admins can access this and that bosses don’t even know about this stuff.
Another viewer said maybe their boss needs to see this…
And one TikTokker said they would have been fired over and over again if their boss read what they write.
As always… be very wary of what you do on ANY app.